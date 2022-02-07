Mamata leaves for Uttar Pradesh at Akhilesh’s invitation

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has left for Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the forthcoming assembly polls. She left Kolkata on Monday afternoon. According to Trinamool sources, she is scheduled to hold joint meetings with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the airport, Mamata said, “I am going to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the assembly polls. Akhilesh has invited me,” she said, adding, “I want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to leave Uttar Pradesh.”

On the Trinamool’s pact with Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC, she said, “I will not answer all these questions here.”

Trinamool Congress is not contesting the assembly elections in UP this time but Mamata has backed Akhilesh’s SP-led alliance in all constituencies to defeat the BJP. Even during the assembly polls in West Bengal Akhilesh had supported the Trinamool in all the seats of West Bengal.

After meeting with Mamata in Kolkata on January 18, Akhilesh’s envoy Kiranmoy Nanda had said that Mamata and Akhilesh would hold joint virtual meetings and a press conference at the SP’s office in Lucknow on February 8. Later, Mamata and Akhilesh will hold a similar press conference and a virtual meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha seat in Varanasi.

Though no candidates have been fielded in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool is contesting in another BJP-ruled state, Goa, which is going to polls shortly. “We wanted a united fight against the BJP in all the states. But not everyone wants that,” Mamata said on Monday without naming the Congress.