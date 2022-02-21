Mamata forms SIT to probe student leader death, family rejects offer

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): As protests and anger grew in Kolkata and Howrah over the death of student leader Anis Khan in mysterious circumstances, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday formation of a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police to investigate the mysterious death.

The investigation team will submit the report within 15 days. Mamata termed the death of ISF student leader Anis as “unfortunate”. She said at Nabanna, “Anis was a good man. He was in touch with us and had even helped us during the election. Whoever is responsible for this will be caught and punished under law. No one will be spared. We are very strict in this regard.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognizance of the alleged murder case of the student leader and sought a report within three days. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the state should give the details of the incident within three days.

“I had appealed to Justice Mantha that the court cannot remain silent on such an issue like this,” said lawyer Kaustav Bagchi, the petitioner in the case, adding, “The judge accepted the application suo Motu, which is significant.”

Lawyer and CPI(M) leader Bikash Bhattacharya termed the death as “a well planned murder.” How can the people believe the same police which committed the crime? Mamata might say what she has to say but even a mad cap will not believe the police in this case,” he said.

Salam Khan, Anis’s father said, “The chief minister’s representatives had approached us and offered us money and a job. I told them that I am not after money or a job. I do not have faith in them. We want a CBI inquiry and justice for my son. The police are now posted in front of my house. I do not want their protection. The same police can also kill me. My village people are there to guard me.”

The student leader Anis Khan died after he was allegedly pushed from the second floor of his house on Friday night by a group of men, who according to the deceased’s family members, were dressed in police uniform.

President of the SFI’s Kolkata district committee Debanjan Dey, who had marched together with Anis during the CAA movement, said, “We want a judicial probe. We want a complete and unbiased investigation in this case. The death is similar to false encounters, what we have seen in Uttar Pradesh happen. Who are the culprits, why has no one been arrested so far? There has been an attempt to influence the forensic and post-mortem report. We want justice. SFI leader Sudipta Gupta to DYFI leader Moidul Midda are examples how this government has tried to muzzle the voice of the protesters, this is another example. Anis had earlier asked for protection from local police citing intimidation from goons controlled by TMC leaders. How can the same Trinamool government-constituted SIT have an unbiased investigation?”

State CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We want a clean probe, if that means a CBI probe or CBI probe within the court’s directive, so be it. There has been no reason for us to believe in the state police investigation. In the chit-fund case the state had formed a SIT. The result was the CM had to take on the central government to save the SIT chief. SIT is an attempt to suppress the probe. Minister Firhad Hakim is asking for a report from the police super of the district, who is the husband of the Trinamool Congress MLA.”