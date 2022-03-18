Mamata Assures Ukraine-Returned Students With All Help

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The story of many Indian students studying in Ukraine returning home in the wake of Russian aggression has been a moving one. Not only did the students face hardships while returning home after the war broke out, they now stare at an uncertain future about their education and career.

Many of these students were from West Bengal, studying medical and engineering in Ukraine.

The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state will stand by the students. She said that students can finish their studies in the state without having to spend anything extra.

The chief minister was meeting around 391 such students from the state on Wednesday. She assured the students that the government would do everything possible to secure their future. Mamata Banerjee has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard to allow such students to take admission in Indian colleges.

She said the government would provide internship opportunities in government medical colleges and even pay allowance to them. She said that students should not lose out a year in the transition. She said the present situation should be treated like a wartime situation.

The chief minister said the government could arrange for offline classes of students from Ukraine, who have returned home after completing their first, second and third year of medical studies. If someone in the first year wants to start anew, special arrangements can be made for them, she assured.

The CM said that efforts would be made to get the students studying in Ukraine admitted in the medical colleges of the state. According to her, the state government will write a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to arrange for internships in government medical colleges. If the NMC objects to this then she will accompany the students to New Delhi to get their demands met.

She also said that internships would be arranged for the fifth and sixth year medical students in government medical colleges. Referring to the issue, the chief minister said that arrangements would be made to admit students in private medical colleges subject to the permission of the medical commission. “The state has a one-third quota of seats in the private medical colleges. These students would be admitted under that quota. The students would not have to pay any extra money for this. The additional cost will be borne equally by the state government and the medical college. In that case, the students will be able to finish their studies in a private medical college at the cost of studying in a government medical college,” she said.