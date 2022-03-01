Left, women wing leaders condemn Bengal poll violence during municipal polls, police brutality

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After witnessing widespread violence during the municipal polls on Sunday, throughout the state, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo has issued a statement condemning the poll violence and manipulation on Monday.

The statement says the Politburo strongly condemns the manner in which the elections to the 108 municipal bodies in West Bengal on Sunday were reduced to a farce. Through connivance of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state administration an overwhelming majority of the voters were denied the right to exercise their votes.

The extent of rigging was so intense that at the later stages of polling, the representative of the State Election Commission had to confess that the situation had gone out of control. Violence and intimidation, where opposition polling agents and candidates were mercilessly assaulted, have been widely covered by the media. It is clear that under the TMC-led state government and with complete politicisation of the police force, no free and fair election is possible.

The CPI(M) congratulates party candidates, activists and democratic minded citizens for putting up resistance in some places challenging the shameful and aggressive actions of the TMC.

The CPI(M) Politburo appeals to the democratic-minded people all over the country to protest and express their solidarity and support with those who are struggling to protect democratic rights against the authoritarian onslaughts of the TMC-led government.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal state committee of the All India Democratic Women's Association members Kaninika Ghosh and Anju Kar too strongly condemned the barbaric attack by police on a peaceful procession of students and youths on February 26.

As the five-day deadline for finding and punishing the main culprits in the brutal murder of Alia University student and free-thinking student leader Anis Khan expired, students, youths and women were on their way to give a deputation to the Howrah rural SP when they were subjected to inhumane attack.

Although the police have failed to nab the criminals, they are active in suppressing any voice raised democratically. We demand the release of all the students arrested for protesting against the injustice and also demand the immediate arrest and appropriate punishment of the perpetrators of the murder of Anis Khan.

The Left Front chairman Biman Bose in a statement also condemned the violence and said that by usurping the democratic rights of the common people in the state, democracy has been turned into a farce. He said, “The way the Trinamool Congress, aided by the state administration has obstructed the voters from exercising their franchise, is a bad indicator for the state of democracy. We condemn such acts. We will show our protest in front of the local administration or the office of the returning officer.” The Left leaders also protested in front of the State Election Commission office on Monday.