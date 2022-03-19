Lamp lighting ceremony of Batch XII of nursing cadets takes place

Kolkata (The Hawk): The lamp lighting ceremony of 30 nursing cadets of Batch XII, College of Nursing, Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata was held on Saturday. Commandant, Command Hospital (Eastern Command) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Lamp lighting is held as a tribute to Florence Nightingale “The lady with the lamp”, who was the pioneer of modern-day nursing. This is a significant event in the life of a student nurse as lamp lighting ceremony marks the successful completion of three months of initial training and donning of nurse’s uniform for the first time.

It symbolizes their readiness to undertake this noble profession to serve the country and mankind. These thirty nursing cadets, who were inducted on 15 December, 2021 will be commissioned into the military nursing service after successful completion of four years of training under West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata.

Principal College of Nursing presented the college report. The traditional lamp was lit by Commandant, Brig MNS Eastern Command, Principal Matron Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata along with other dignitaries. The holy light was passed on to the nursing cadets by their teachers. They stepped into this noble profession by taking the Nightingale pledge. The chief guest urged the budding nurses to uphold the dignity and professional standards of military nursing service in his address.