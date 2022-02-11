International recognition to Kolkata airport

Kolkata (The Hawk): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata was credited with Airports Council International (ACI) World’s ‘The Voice of the Customer’, a recognition that celebrates airports that have continued to prioritize listening and adapting to customers during the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic as well as changing customer perceptions and expectations of the airport experience. Recognizing these efforts of the airports, the Airports Council International (ACI) World announced recipients of ‘The Voice of the Customer’ initiative. This new recognition is a complement to the ASQ Awards and recognizes airports that have demonstrated significant efforts to gather passenger feedback during the pandemic.

NSCBI Airport has always ensured that passengers' voices are heard and identify solutions to enhance customer experience. The airport has evolved to meet the challenges of the pandemic while being committed to give an exceptional service to the passengers.

“At Kolkata Airport our teams have made substantial efforts to enhance passenger experience and worked towards gathering passenger feedback through ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme. This has helped us to comprehend the customers’ needs and show our commitment towards providing a distinctive customer experience under challenging circumstances,” said C Pattabhi, director, Kolkata airport.

The twitter handle of Kolkata airport read: “Our heartfelt gratitude to all our passengers, stakeholders and staff who made it possible for #KolkataAirport to earn the coveted recognition in @ACIWorld Voice of the Customer initiative. We’d continue to prioritise our esteemed passengers & make sure that your voice is heard.”

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, was founded in 1991 with the objective of fostering cooperation among its member airports and other partners in world aviation. ACI serves 717 members, operating 1950 airports in 185 countries.