International Mother Tongue Day Celebrated In Bengal, Tripura

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The International Mother Tongue Day was observed globally on February 21 in Kolkata like every year to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was approved by UNESCO in 1999.

It all began in Dacca on March 21, 1948 when in a public meeting, Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that the state language of Pakistan was Urdu and no other language would be entertained. This had sparked protests all across East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), where the majority populace spoke Bengali.

The protesters demanded Bangla to be one of the national languages. To put an end to the protests, the government of Pakistan outlawed public meetings and rallies and on February 21, 1952, when cops opened fire on the rallies leading to a number of people losing their lives.

The protests ultimately culminated with Bangladesh attaining its freedom from Pakistan in 1971.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a vocal proponent for the upliftment of regional languages, greeted the people on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. “Salute to all the martyrs who valiantly fought for the cause of mother language. Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today. We love all languages, we love our mother language,” she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress Tripura unit too celebrated the International Mother Tongue Day at Tripura’s Banamalipur camp office by organising various cultural programmes, marking the significance of the mother tongue.

The event was attended by Trinamool Tripura state convenor Subal Bhowmik and other senior leaders.

The Meghalaya unit of the TMC, too, celebrated the day with state chief Charles Pyngrope wishing the people on International Mother Language Day.

Grand Events For Durga Puja

The West Bengal government plans to celebrate this year’s Durga Puja with much aplomb and fanfare. The state tourism department has floated a tender to engage a creative consultant to promote the festival and launch a 360° campaign to showcase Durga Puja across the globe in the best way possible.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in December last year, had accorded the tag of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ to Bengal’s Durga Puja festival.

What’s the Plan

The chief minister had also said that Durga Puja celebrations this year would be ushered in a month in advance, with people of different faiths joining together in a special, state-wide programme on September 1 to celebrate the inclusion.

The state government also plans to use digital, print and electronic media platforms to promote the festival. “The branding of Durga Puja will be done to showcase Bengal’s favourite festival to domestic as well as international tourists in the best possible manner,” a tourism department official said.

Mamata has planned a ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ in a grand manner at Red Road. She has asked the tourism department to invite all diplomats at the event. Apart from this, a huge procession would be held in the city, involving women from all communities, to celebrate UNESCO's heritage tag to the annual festival of Bengal. The government also plans to create a logo to commemorate the occasion.

Linking Tourism with Festival to Generate Investment

The state government plans to come up with a comprehensive tourism policy, which will attract private investment. They will also help in developing and promoting new tourism destinations and attracting tourists to these sites.

“We are also planning to develop ropeway infrastructure and light-and-sound shows in some of the tourist destinations in Bengal,” the tourism department official added.