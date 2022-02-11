International Kolkata Book Fair unveils logo for theme country Bangladesh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The countdown has begun for this year’s 45th International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the largest and most prestigious fairs in the world. With just 18 days to go for the mega annual event to begin, the excitement was palpable when Publishers and Book Sellers Guild members along with representatives of Bangladesh – the theme country were present at the media briefing in Kolkata on Thursday.

Deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh Toufique Hasan, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator (National Implementation Committee for celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and other members from the neighbouring country, were present on the occasion.

Publishers and Book Sellers Guild members along with the Bangladesh delegation members jointly unveiled the logo of the theme country at the event.

The book fair is also chief minister Mamata Banerjee's favourite as not only she releases a few of her new books at the fair, she also takes active interest in the fair's many events.

Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the guild announced that said the fair was rescheduled on the advice of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee due to the worsening pandemic situation. He announced that the inauguration of the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair 2022 will be held at 3.30 pm on February 28. “The revised schedule of the fair has once again received recognition from the International Publishers Association, Geneva and has been incorporated in the calendar of Book Fairs published by them,” said Chatterjee.

The book fair will celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of independence of Bangladesh.

Informing on the further engagements at the book fair, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, president of the guild said that Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on March 3-4, Children’s Day on March 6 and Kolkata Literature Festival will be celebrated on March 11-12.

As usual, participants from different States of India will be present at the book fair. The International complex apart from Bangladesh will have the glamorous presence of Britain, USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

“You will be glad to know that this year we are able to allot stalls to a number of new promising publishers at the fair. The construction work at the Central Park Mela area will start from February 13,” said Dey.

Guild members reiterated that all COVID protocols will be followed and the ‘No mask, No entry’ rule will be strictly followed at the fair.