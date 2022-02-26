In a boost to industry Bengal plans 3 new industrial corridors

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government plans to create three dedicated industrial corridors to reap the benefits of central government’s eastern freight corridor.

One of the three, the Amritsar-Dankuni eastern freight corridor aims to boost commerce and trade between north and east India.

After securing her third term in power for the straight time, West Bengal chief minister plans to develop the state into an industrial hub, which has been her dream. She even acknowledged that her entire focus is on industrialisation at her administrative meets.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, during a meeting with industrialists at the state secretariat recently, said her government would set up three dedicated industrial corridors — Dankuni-Haldia, Dankuni-Kalyani and Dankuni-Raghunathpur — to boost industrial activity in the Bengal. “We are now focusing on industrialisation and creation of jobs after ensuring social security schemes,” she claimed.

The eastern freight corridor project, initiated in 2006, was expected to be ready by 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The corridor is now expected to be functional by 2022-end.

A government official explained that once the freight corridor is completed, Dankuni would have assumed the role of a major land port in the state. “However, since there is not enough land around Dankuni to set up large industries, connecting areas that have land with dedicated corridors will help in drawing investments,” the official added.

Several industrial parks have already been set up in Raghunathpur in Purulia district and Kalyani in Nadia district. “In Raghunathpur, the state government has over 4,000 acres of land and there is already a demand for 1,000 acres from industrialists in the area. So, developing the three new corridors will boost the state’s economy,” the official added.

Since Haldia is already a functioning industrial hub, the freight corridor will only come as a boon for existing industries.

Mamata Banerjee has time and again mentioned that her focus during this term will be on industrialisation and employment generation, having successfully ensured that her social welfare schemes are working. “Not only Tajpur port, the proposed Kulpi project will also come up. Tenders have already been floated for Tajpur port. We have already started giving compensation to landowners of Deocha-Pachami. These projects will change the state’s economy,” the chief minister had said.

Political observer Udayan Bandopadhyay, who has been following the developments, is optimistic after the CM’s industrial push. “The work culture in Bengal is much better now, there is no bandh culture. States’ infrastructure has improved manifold. With the development of the freight corridors and the development of North Bengal and its connectivity to the mainland has been a positive story for Bengal. I see industrial growth on the horizon,” said Bandopadhyay.

Political observer Biswanath Chakraborty feels the parties in power always create political and economic narrative to satisfy the widespread unemployment. “In general, investment is much less in India right now. Investments have not been happening because the consumption is less in India. COVID has contributed to the cause with the purchasing power of people going down,” he said.

“She might be trying hard but, I feel, it would not be that easy to bring in investments. The prime example is the lack of progress in NH-31 as at many places the state has not been able to acquire land. The project was announced during the AB Vajpayee government,” Chakraborty added.