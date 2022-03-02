Eastern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Nagaland

Kolkata (The Hawk): Lieutenant General RP Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command visited headquarters IGAR (North) of Spear Corps in Kohima on Monday and Tuesday.

The army commander was briefed by senior officers on the operational and administrative preparedness as well as the security situation prevailing in Nagaland.

Gen Kalita commended the efforts of IGAR (North) in maintaining high level of professionalism and appreciated their untiring endeavours towards assisting the local populace and civil administration especially during the pandemic times.

He also interacted with chief secretary Nagaland, J Alam on Monday. The general officer met Neiphu Rio, chief minister of Nagaland and held discussions on the security scenario and issues pertaining to Nagaland. He assured full support of security forces in maintaining a conducive security environment in the region.