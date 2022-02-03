Durga Puja: Grand Celebrations To Honour UNESCO Heritage Recognition On Sep 1

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the Durga Puja was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage last year, COVID restrictions forced muted celebrations by the West Bengal government.

To mark the granting of elite status in the list of cultural traditions from around the world, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee now wants to make a grand affair of last year’s announcement.

Mamata announced, during her administrative meet in Kolkata on Thursday that in honour of the international recognition, special events would be held in every district, including Kolkata, on September 1. There will be a procession from Shyambazar to this effect.

Bengal’s biggest festival Durga Puja holds a special place in the hearts of all Bengalis world over. The Mamata Banerjee-led government, with inspiration from the West Bengal chief minister, had started a procession of a select few Durga idols on Red Road, which is known as Durga Puja Carnival.

Mamata said, “On the same day at 1 pm all clubs in the city and district, girls availing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will participate in the programme. Some will blow conch shells while others will offer prayers; everyone will show respect to the international recognition in their own way. Bengal will show how to pay back the respect with a grand show. It's our job to show respect. It should be taken as a challenge by all departments.” The CM added, “This year’s Puja Carnival on Red Road will be a grand affair. A month before Puja, we will bring people out of their homes and on to the streets for the spectacle.”

It is worth mentioning that in the last couple of years the Carnival on Red Road was cancelled due to the pandemic and high infection rate. But with the easing of government restrictions and lowering of the positivity rate, the government is once again planning to bring on the annual event in a grand manner.

The chief minister instructed the chief secretary to create a logo for the same. She said, “There will be a logo centering on the recognition of UNESCO. Every hoarding will use that logo. There will also be the Biswa Bangla logo. Send me suggestions and I will choose one. Whatever things we take pride in have to be preserved.”