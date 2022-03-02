Duare Sarkar gets staggering response, state scores high in dev goals

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal government’s flagship programme – Duare Sarkar (government at the doorstep) – resumed after a week to an overwhelming response.

Over 2.9 lakh people visited the 3,034 Duare Sarkar camps across the state on Tuesday to avail social welfare schemes and services of the state government.

Officials claim that over 4.5 crore people have availed of various services from the Bengal government’s Duare Sarkar camps so far. This year, the first rounds of camps were set up from February 15 till February 21.

With over 23 lakh applications received in seven days – the majority of which were for Swasthya Sathi (6 lakh) and Lakshmir Bhandar (5.5 lakh) – officials claimed that over 15 lakh people have already availed benefits in the first round of camps held last month.

On Tuesday, the maximum turnout was in the Murshidabad district, where over 42,000 people visited the 321 Duare Sarkar camps.

At the camps, several people were seen lining up for some of Bengal government’s most-popular schemes, including Kanyashree, Rupashree, Krishak Bandhu and Khadya Sathi.

There was also a steady demand for various pension schemes and scholarships for students, with several queries for mutation and land record related matters, the official added.

Facilities for Covid vaccination and other health check-up options, including screening for different ailments like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer and tuberculosis, are also in place at these camps.

The second round of the camp will continue till March 7.

Bengal government’s Duare Sarkar programme was launched on December 1, 2020, for the delivery of specific government schemes at doorsteps through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipal-ward levels.

If the social welfare schemes had been popular with the state citizens, West Bengal is also striding ahead with sustainable development goals.

According to the State of India’s Environment Report 2022 collated by the Centre for Science and Environment, West Bengal has done exceedingly well in four key sectors.

The report was released by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav at Rajasthan’s Alwar on Tuesday.

West Bengal has performed admirably well in Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health & Well Being), ranking seventh with a score of 76, which is above the national average of 74. The state’s performance in SDG 3 has been distinguishably better compared to the past two years, with scores of 70 and 66 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

West Bengal also stole the crown in Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable & Clean Energy) by scoring 98 and ranking second among all states. Similarly, in Sustainable Development Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption & Production), Bengal has ranked seventh with a score of 82.

Bengal now has time till 2030 to realise all its Sustainable Development Goals. While the state has improved its ranking to 11th from 13th in 2020, it had done way better in 2019 when it ranked eighth.

These rankings are based on the performance of 28 states in 15 Sustainable Development Goals.

CSE director-general Sunita Narain said: “In the last two years, the world has seen disruption at a scale not seen before. Both Covid-19 and climate change are the result of our ‘dystopian’ relationship with nature. We can call this the revenge of nature.”