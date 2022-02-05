Confusion over civic poll TMC list, IPAC claims non involvement

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): There had been widespread confusion and resentment, which came out in the open on late Friday evening following the publication of Trinamool Congress’ candidates’ list for the 108 municipalities of Bengal.

The Prashant Kishor-run firm I-PAC, which handles the election affairs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has absolved itself of all the blame. Sources in the organisation on Saturday claimed that they are not involved in the preparation of the candidate lists for the municipal polls. However, no official or official claim has been made on behalf of the organisation. Sources claimed the version, which is being attributed to the company, is what firm owner Prashant Kishor has conveyed to his close aides.

Under the circumstances, there has been some clarity as to which is the final list. But, there are still protests going on in various pockets of the districts.

The list of TMC candidates for the 107 municipalities (excluding Darjeeling) was released on Friday afternoon. The Trinamool leadership showed the pamphlet containing the names of around 3,000 candidates. They told the media, “This list has been approved by the party leader Mamata Banerjee. It has been sent to all the district presidents. They will communicate within their district.” Present on the occasion were state president Subrata Bakshi, secretary general Partha Chatterjee along with ministers Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya. After the national working committee meeting these leaders were asked to continue in the post for some more time.

The situation turned for worse right after the detailed list of candidates was published in TMC’s official Facebook page and media group. News of protests, blockades and resignations started pouring in from the districts. Several leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs started voicing their dissatisfaction. Partha Chatterjee then came on record to say that the list published on the Net was incorrect as it had no signature on it. The list with the signatures was being published.

The ‘correct’ list, signed by Bakshi and Chatterjee was released again later in the evening with modification of names. However, it is still unclear who prepared the previous list, under whose instruction and how it got published.

According to sources, I-PAC was tasked with the responsibility to oversee the party's official media. As a result, the list was published by them on behalf of the party. As a result, the party is also involved in that confusion. Many leaders started expressing their grievances at the top level.

Minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday said that the list with the signature of Subrata Bakshi is the authentic one and not any other list. He also said the password of the paty’s website was misused, leading to the unfortunate incident.