Coastal security in Bengal gets a leg up with naval fast interceptor craft

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Indian Navy’s coastal security capability in West Bengal received a thrust consequent to the basing of two fast interceptor craft (T-323 & T-324) at Kolkata. These crafts will be operated by the Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB) and will enable enhanced riverine patrol on the Hooghly as well as gradually extend patrolling capability seawards.

The fast interceptor craft (FICs) were inducted on 16 March at a formal ceremony at the Man-O-War Jetty, Kolkata by Cmde Rituraj Sahu, Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal).

The high-speed vessels are capable of operating in the Hooghly as well as in the Bay of Bengal at Sandheads and can do speeds up to 45 knots. The FICs positioned by the Indian Navy will augment the coastal security capability of the Indian Navy in West Bengal.