Coast Guard Nabs 3 Bangladeshi Boats With 88 Poachers

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a swift operation, Indian Coast Guard apprehended 88 Bangladeshi poachers illegally fishing in Indian waters off Bangadhuni Island, approximately 10-15 Nm inside International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Tuesday.

Indian Coast Guard ship during routine patrol in the area, sighted three Bangladeshi fishing boats engaged in illegal fishing in Indian waters, off Bangadhuni Island, close to the coast. The CG ship tried to establish communication on VHF, however, the boats did not respond.

On realizing the presence of CG ship, the boats increased speed and entered shallow waters to evade. The CG ship also increased speed to intercept, however, could not close the boats due to depth restrictions. The CG ship shared the information with Indian Coast Guard ACV operating in the area. The coordinated operation undertaken by ICG Ship and ACV resulted in the apprehension of three Bangladeshi boats along with 88 poachers.

All the three boats along with 88 poachers have been handed over to Marine Police, Frazerganj on Wednesday afternoon for further investigation. Approximately 360 kg of fish has been recovered from the boats.

The Coast Guard PRO added that Coast Guard ships and aircraft are on patrol 24x7, monitoring activities in the Indian EEZ and protecting the sovereign rights of our country within the maritime zones. In case of any violations of the Indian laws and regulations, Indian Coast Guard units promptly take action against the defaulting vessels. The Indian Coast Guard maintains round-the-clock vigil to thwart any nefarious activity in maritime zones of India.