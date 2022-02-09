Caught Between Centre-State Battle IAS Officer Seeks Justice

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is opposing Centre’s amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954. She has written twice to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisting that the proposed amendment will create a “fear psychosis” among officers and impact their performance. She called the amendment “draconian”.

But caught in the fight between the Centre and the state is an Indian Administrative (IAS) officer, posted in Bengal, who wants to go on deputation to his home state for his family’s sake on medical grounds but has been denied permission.

The IAS officer had applied to the state government that he may be allowed to go on deputation to Tamil Nadu for the treatment of his son, who has speech impairment. The 2007-batch officer, who is presently serving in West Bengal said that since his son is exposed to amultilingual atmosphere, his speech has not developed properly. Doctors treating his son have advised that the boy should be treated in his mother tongue atmosphere. And for that he applied to the government that he may be allowed to go on deputation to Tamil Nadu. But the government refused. According to a close aide of the officer, the state cited that since all the treatment facilities are available in Kolkata the request cannot be granted. The officer then is learnt to have argued that how can he provide a mother tongue atmosphere to his son sitting in Bengal. The state government again declined the request owing to shortage of IAS officers in the state.

The officer then approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). There, the state government stated that all medical facilities are available in Kolkata, adding that I have been put on sensitive assignments and that from the beginning the government has been treating me sympathetically. So his prayer was rejected, said someone who is close to the IAS officer. In the second round of litigation, CAT referred the case to department of personnel and training (DoPT) secretary, asking him to consider his application and take a decision. The bureaucrat then filed an application in 2019. It is learnt that application is still pending with the secretary, DoPT even after two years, whereas CAT is supposed to have directed the case to be decided within eight weeks from the date of representation.

Losing all hope the officer is said to have filed an RTI application to which the DoPT secretary replied that the file is still under process.

The Union government has now proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.

In its amendment, the Centre has proposed to insert a provision in Rule 6 of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which stated that any IAS officer could be posted on central deputation with the concurrence of the state government concerned. The officer, who has been trying hard to get his son treated as per the doctor’s advice, feels the proposed amendment by the central government will help officers like him. In light of the centre-state tussle on controlling of the officers, a group of 17 retired IPS officers has issued a statement on February 4 supporting the Modi government’s proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, that seeks to remove states’ authority to veto an officer’s transfer on central deputation. In a statement, the retired officers — identifying their grouping as ‘Track the Truth’ — appealed to serving IPS officers to “embrace” the initiative by the central government.