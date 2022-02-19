BSF nabs fisherman, 11-yr-old boy for smuggling narcotics, gold

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The personnel from Border Security Force nabbed an Indian fisherman with 425gm of narcotic (heroin) at the international border in Murshidabad district on Friday morning. Meanwhile, on the same day, around the same time, the troops also apprehended a child with 11 gold biscuits, who had gone fishing beyond the fence while his father managed to escape.

The seized gold biscuits weighed around 1265.99 grams with an estimated value of over Rs 65.5 lakh, while the estimated cost of the seized heroin is around Rs 1.25 crore.

While the child with gold biscuits was apprehended at the border outpost of Madhupur, in North 24-Parganas district, the fisherman was caught at the border outpost of Kathak Kali, 78 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier.

The Border Security Force, tasked with the job of guarding India’s borders with its neighbours, has been playing their role with utmost alacrity over the years. While the border districts have seen traffic of goods and people increase manifold over the years, the challenges have become more and more complicated, say the guardians of Indian borders.

The fisherman, identified as Palan Haldar, was trying to smuggle in heroin by hiding it in his fishing net. After preliminary interrogation, the smuggler revealed that the drug was given to him by a resident of Khokan Sarkar of Lalgola in Murshidabad district meant to be handed over to Badir Sheikh in Bangladesh. He was supposed to get Rs 7,000 for this work.

The 11-year-old boy is a resident of village Hariharpur, a bordering village in North 24-Parganas district.

The village head along with the relatives of the apprehended boy were informed about the whole incident, said the BSF officials.

BSF, in a statement, said that the father of the apprehended child had gone for farming ahead of the fence, who is still absconding and there is every possibility that the father of the child might be involved in this case and has fled away to Bangladesh.

Public Relations Officer, South Bengal Frontier issued a statement saying that the apprehended Indian fisherman Palan Haldar is being handed over to NCB Kolkata for in-depth investigation of the matter and crackdown on the smugglers. According to the PRO, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, the force is taking strict steps to prevent smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. Due to which the people involved in such crimes are facing a lot of difficulties.

The BSF, on Friday evening seized 36 kg of human hair from the border area of Nadia district. The hair was packed in five sacks, which weighed 36kg.

A BSF official on the border in South Bengal Frontier said that the BSF had busted a hair-related gang in the last year 2021, in which it was revealed that these hairs, which are smuggled into Bangladesh, have to undergo various types of cleaning process. After that, it is exported to countries like China, UAE, Malaysia etc. out of which the maximum export is done to China. For this work, the BSF had exposed many hair processing companies established in the border districts of Bangladesh like Chuvadanga, Kustia, Memansingh etc.