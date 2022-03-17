BSF Recovers 40 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 2.42 Cr From Bangladesh Border

Ashok Chatterji

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a major breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, under South Bengal Frontier, seized 40 gold biscuits on Thursday.

The total weight of the seized gold biscuits was 4.6 kg, estimated to cost Rs 2,42,36,856 in the international market.

The alert jawans thwarted attempts by smugglers, who were trying to smuggle in gold from Bangladesh to India from the North 24-Parganas district border.

Sources said that around 7.45 am, the troops from the border outpost of Dobarpara, 158 Battalion, Sector Kolkata, noticed the movements of a suspect during duty. The jawan challenged him to stop. Seeing the BSF Jawan, the smuggler threw his bag/ potla and iron dagger (dah) and fled towards Bangladesh taking the advantage of dense vegetation and the Ichhamati river. Later, senior officers also reached the spot. From the bag 40 gold biscuits were recovered.

The seized gold biscuits have been handed over to customs office Petrapole for further legal proceedings. South Bengal Frontier public relations officer DIG Surjeet Singh Guleria stated that the Border Security Force is taking strict steps to stop smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Due to which the people involved in such crimes are facing a lot of difficulties. Smugglers having wrong intentions will not be spared. He added that the BSF troops are being given proper training in every modus operandi of the smugglers, so that the smugglers' trap can be broken. BSF Intelligence is constantly engaged in gathering information about which syndicate gang is behind these seized gold biscuits. Along with this, the officer also stated this was a big achievement of the troops.