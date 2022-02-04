A Week On, Netaji Hologram At India Gate Goes Dark

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protested in front of the historic canopy at India Gate on Thursday questioning why Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was ‘kept in the dark’.

The 28-feet tall 3D ‘hologram’ of Netaji, which had been projected underneath the canopy until a granite statue replaced it, was missing on Thursday.

After the parliament session ended for the day, TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Saugata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Jawhar Sircar, Shanta Chetri and Mausam Noor protested against the disappearance of Netaji’s hologram.

The MPs protested in front of the canopy with posters and banners that read ‘Don’t Blackout Netaji’ and ‘Let There Be Light’.

Claiming that by removing the hologram of Netaji, the BJP-led central government had hurt the sentiments of people, Trinamool leaders sought a reply as to why Netaji was kept in the dark.

Hologram a Damage Control Move

“The hologram was a part of a damage control move. First, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not allow Bengal’s tableau on Netaji. Then a hologram was put up where Bose is seen to be saluting. Who is Netaji saluting? Modi?” questioned Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also took up the issue in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. “The hologram statue was not there. This government had showcased Netaji’s statue for just one day and now it has vanished,” MP Saugata Roy remarked in the house.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien later tweeted: “AITC MPs protesting outside the spot where BJP government tried and failed. Don’t blackout Netaji. Let there be light. Why has Netaji been kept in the dark? (sic).”

Faced with criticism from across the political spectrum, the BJP government went into overdrive to explain the reasons why Netaji’s hologram was removed. The culture ministry on Friday issued a clarification that the hologram was switched off a day ago due to extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose took to Twitter to air his displeasure at the turn of events at the India Gate on Thursday. He wrote: “Why couldn't laying of a Foundation Stone be done at India Gate-stating that #Netaji's Statue would be unveiled here on a specific date? Unnecessary controversy created over the vanishing #Hologram statue! Why couldn't the High Level Central Committee meet to take suggestions?

Chandra Bose’s message was clear that he wanted, on behalf of the Netaji’s family, that the committee formed by the central government a year ago should meet immediately and thrash out the modalities. He said that the government must also listen to the opinion of the four family members of Netaji, who are in the committee.