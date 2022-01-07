2 Test +ve At Gangasagar Transit Camp As Court Allows Fair On Friday

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): On a day the Calcutta High Court gave conditional go ahead to the Gangasagar Mela, on Friday, the transit camp for pilgrims at Babughat in Kolkata reported two corona positive cases.

It is learned that the administration is cautious after the sharp upward graph of positive cases in Kolkata. As a precautionary measure, the administration tested pilgrims camping at the Babughat camp, on the banks of the Ganges. A total of 38 people were tested. Of them two tested positive on Friday. As a precautionary measure the police are distributing masks at the camp. Surveillance is underway to see if any COVID protocol violations are happening at the camp site.

The Kolkata High Court on Friday directed the formation of a three-member committee for the Gangasagar Mela 2022. The committee will include the chief secretary, the leader of the opposition and a member of the Human Rights Commission. Besides, the court has given clearance with certain riders.

According to the health department bulletin on January 6, a total of 15,421 people have tested positive in last 24 hours in West Bengal. Kolkata also topped the bulletin on Thursday in terms of infection with 6,569 people found with the virus in Kolkata. In the last 24 hours, more than 1,18,000 people were newly-infected with corona in the country.