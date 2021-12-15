1971 War Heroes From Kolkata Saw The History Being Made

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The 1971 war for the liberation of Bangladesh was a momentous landmark for Indian armed forces. All the three forces, the Indian Army, navy and the air force took part in the Liberation war and India is celebrating 50 years of the war. The war ended on December 16 after a ceasefire.

This was once-in-a-lifetime experience for the officers who fought the war and are proud carriers of many memories associated with the conflict.

Two Kolkata-based officers, Wing Commander Anandamoy Bagchi (retd) of the Indian Air force and Commander Ajay Kumar Ray of the Indian Navy recollect the days, which are forever etched in their memories.

As a young 23-year-old flying officer, Wing Commander Anandamoy Bagchi, posted as signals officer at Pathakot airfield in Punjab, was raring to go to war. We were fresh and brave. We would not think much about the consequences and just followed orders. That mentality, when we look back, is very satisfying and we are proud that we could give our best when required, he said.

Taking us back in time, Wg Cdr Bagchi, now 75, says since the beginning of the year, they were preparing for an exercise of this kind. “There were many warnings that war was imminent. Get ready, we were told. Accordingly, we had dug bunkers and hid all the important equipment underground. So, on December 3, 1971 when the Pakistani planes attacked us at Pathankot, we were very happy. Happy because it is very suffocating to be in a situation where war is imminent but there is no action,” said Wg Cdr Bagchi.

Narrating the initial moments of the war with Pakistan, he said, “When I got the call to head to the transmitter section, which was on one side of the airfield, I rushed there on my bike. Just when I was nearing the section, I saw two Mirage aircrafts over my head. The feeling at that time was that the planes were there to hit me and not the other important targets. It was difficult for me to keep my balance intact. I came across a cyclist approaching from the opposite side, who junked his cycle and jumped on the bushes next to him. Looking at him, I got back my nerve and steadied myself. I reached the transmitter section and joined my technicians. They were overjoyed and got strength. I immediately organized a fire brigade and instructed the technicians to repair the malfunctioning transmitters. Within a short span I brought things back to normal. As a section commander, I could instill confidence in my men and in return it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Looking back after 50 years, he says it seems unlikely that we will have another war of this type as most of the conflicts are along the borders and end that way only. “What we did then certainly gives us a lot of pride. The training we got from the air force helped us face and win the war without much trouble,” he concluded.

Indian Navy’s Commander Ajay Kumar Ray, who was onboard INS Krishna, a training frigate, was tasked with the job of patrolling in a convoy, from Diu to Okha in Gujarat so that the Pakistani soldiers cannot come and attack the coastal people and do not unload any contraband on the coastal belt.

“The day they captured Mujib and took him to Islamabad on March 25, the tension was building up. I was posted on the western front. There was an oil installation in Okha, to supply our ships, which was bombarded and destroyed by Pakistan. This was around December 3, afternoon. The same day Pakistan bombarded 12 airfields of western India, right up to Srinagar. After the bombardment, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was somewhere in the eastern region, flew back to the Capital. She even addressed the nation, late at night. Right after that we left Bombay harbour. We also had an oil tanker with us. Since the oil installation was destroyed, the tanker was tasked with refuelling our ships,” recalled Cdr Ray.

The commander said life was difficult on board the ship. “We had an acute shortage of fresh water, only three bottles of water. We could not use the evaporator as that would mean burning our limited diesel. There were no fresh provisions either. On most days, we had khichri and some curry. We were alert 24x7 and carried life jackets all the time as we did not know when we might have to abandon the ship,” he said.

After the war got over, Cdr Ray was heading home. He recollected a story, he said, “When I came to VT station to catch a train to Calcutta, one 50-something Parsi lady saw me at the station, since I was in uniform, and asked me what do I want. She was the chief commercial superintendent of Western Railway and arranged a first class ticket for me. Between Bombay to Calcutta, there were 15-20 military stations in between. At all these places, people made lunch boxes for us and handed them to the military men travelling in the train. I had a bagful of such boxes by the time I reached Calcutta. Behind the boxes there is so much love and affection from the Indian people. That was an emotional moment for me and also for the people in general associated with the war.”