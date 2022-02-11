‘One Person One Post’ debate: Mamata set to meet party leaders on Saturday?

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The debate over ‘One Person One Post’ within the Trinamool Congress is getting more intense, more so after the party meet earlier this month, which elected unanimously Mamata Banerjee as the party’s chairperson.

At the Netaji Indoor Stadium meet, the party has taken a resolution that the grassroots party will follow ‘One Person One Post’. Party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, has been vocal about the stand.

Abhishek, who returned to Kolkata from Goa on Friday, had said in a television interview a few days ago, “This policy has been implemented in a large part of the party. But it could not be done in 6 to 8% of the cases. However, the party workers and supporters can rely on me. I will get it implemented.” His comments had caused a stir within.

Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal, which won the assembly election for the third straight time, is facing some tumultuous moments after the party met recently, leading to some confusion amongst its ranks.

Political pundits said that Abhishek is not happy with the party’s stand on ‘One Person One Post’.

Since then, many Trinamool youth leaders had been posting one after another on social media in support of Abhishek Banerjee's statement, including a few members from Mamata and Abhishek’s family. Their Twitter header now reads I support #One Person One Post in AITC.

Even minister Chandrima Bhattacharya’s Twitter handle also sported the #One Person One Post in AITC. The minister came on record to deny that it was done at her behest. Instead, she pointed fingers at Prashant Kishor-led firm I-PAC. She is supposed to have said, “Probably the page was created from the I-PAC office. Someone from there posted it. They did not ask me. It’s not my word, I didn’t.” The post was later removed.

I-PAC later issued a statement on its twitter handle: “I-PAC doesn’t handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such a claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”.

After the hashtag went viral within the party minister Firhad Hakim, who is supposed to be close to Mamata Banerjee, at a press meet clarified, “Mamata Banerjee is the last word in the party. With the approval of the Trinamool Congress chairperson I can say that our party does not approve of the ‘One Person One post campaign on social media.”

Sources said that TMC chief Mamata is likely to hold an emergency meeting with the party leadership on Saturday and party's top leaders have been asked to attend the meeting. It is likely that the present confusion in the party along with the role of I-PAC may be discussed on Saturday.