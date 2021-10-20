Valmiki Jayanti celebrated across Haryana

Jag Mohan Thaken

Chandigarh (The Hawk): 'Adikavi' Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated across Haryana .

On this occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti , Haryana Governor, Sh. Bandaru Dattatraya paid tributes at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday . He extended best wishes to the people of the state on this occasion. He wished happiness, prosperity and peace to the people of the state. On this occasion, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Sh. Vijay Sampla also offered flowers on the statue of Maharishi Valmiki.

The Governor said that Maharishi Valmiki laid the foundation stone of Indian heritage by composing the saga of Ramayana. Maharshi Valmiki is also referred to as 'Adikavi' which is further defined as the first poet, he added.

He said that Maharshi Valmiki has given the message of equality and harmony in Ramayana. Considering the relevance of Ramayana even in the present times, the Governor urged the people to unite and work together for the strengthening of the country so that India would be respected globally.

Paying homage to Maharishi Valmiki , Haryana Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal said that the ideal thoughts of Maharishi Valmiki Ji will always inspire society. His great ideas based on social harmony, equality and justice are still paving the right path for the society, added Sh. Manohar Lal.

Chief Minister called upon the youth to follow the teachings and ideals as shown by Maharishi Valmiki.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes on the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki and prayed for the prosperity of the state.

Education Minister, Sh. Kanwar Pal, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Chairman, Sh. Vijay Sampla and MLA, Bawani Khera, Sh. Bishamber Singh also remained present on this occasion.

Sh. Manohar Lal while paying homage to Maharishi Valmiki said that the Maharishi had made a significant contribution in preserving the glorious Indian culture by penning the epic saga of Ramayana. In this epic story, Maharishi had highlighted the importance of feelings of love, sacrifice, tenacity and fame.

The Chief Minister said that the epic Ramayana inspires us to follow the right path.



Haryana’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Sh. Anoop Dhanak remembering the Adikavi said that Maharishi Valmiki was a great sage full of spiritual knowledge, hard penance and spirit of sacrifice. He composed the holy epic Ramayana with his divine knowledge and gave religion to his future generations.

Dhanak said that our country stands on the strong foundation of the teachings of such great sages and their invaluable ideals. He said this while paying tributes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Maharishi Valmiki. The Minister of State called upon the people to follow the path shown by Lord Valmiki and educate their children. He said that following the path shown by Lord Valmiki, the present Haryana Government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal and Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Dushyant Chautala is providing opportunities to every section of the society to move forward. The government has successfully implemented many welfare policies and programmes for the upliftment of the society especially the deprived sections. These policies and programmes have had a huge impact and positive changes have been seen in the lives of the underprivileged sections.JMT