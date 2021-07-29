Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to continue in western Himalayas

New Delhi: The Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will very likely continue to be battered with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the IMD release late on Wednesday evening said.

It further predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa regions that have seen widespread extremely heavy rainfall last week.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR received heavy rains, especially south Delhi and Gurugram. While Palam observatory recorded 68.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m., it later recorded 26.8 mm rainfall till 5.30 p.m. Gurugram recorded 29.8 mm rainfall during 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. but by 5.30 p.m., it had 91.8 mm rainfall.

North, west, and east Delhi received rainfall in the range of 2 mm till 20 mm through the day. Forecast for Delhi for Thursday is for moderate rain/thundershowers.

IMD forecast for Friday held heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, east Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, and Konkan and Goa.

--IANS