Woman Jumps To Death In Patanjali Gurukul In U'khand

A 24-year-old woman, a resident of a Patanjali gurukul in Haridwar district, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday morning by jumping from the fifth floor of the building, police said here.According to police, the woman jumped from the gurukul building located in Bahadarabad town in the district around 4 am. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.Police said they recovered a suicide note from the deceased in which she spoke about her spiritual leanings, but nothing on the reasons behind her extreme step.Police is investigating the cause behind the move.The woman belonged to Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh and her parents there have been informed about the incident. The police will proceed with the formalities upon their arrival, they said. —PTI