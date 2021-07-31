Week-Long Free Orthopaedic Services

On occasion of Indian Orthopaedic Association, National Bone and Joint Week is being organised by Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Centre, Dehradun from 1-7 August 2021. The details of program is as follows: 1st August- an awareness webinar, 2nd August: radio interview at AIR Dehradun, 3rd August: Free BMD camp, 4th August: Free consultation, 5th August: Free polio surgery, 6th August: Free knee surgery and 7th August: Closing ceremony.Dr. Pankaj Kandwal and Dr. R. B. Kalia of AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr. Hemanshu Kochhar of Max Hospital, Dr. S. N. Singh of Coronation Hospital, Dr. Mayank Jain of Brij Trauma Centre, Dr. Gaurav Sanjay and Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay of Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Centre are the speakers of the webinar. This information was given by the Founder President of Uttarakhand Association, Guinness and Limca Record holder Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay through a press release.Padma Shri Awardee orthopaedic and spine surgeon Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay said that in last 40 years the type of orthopaedic patients has changed. Earlier polio and CP were the main causes of deformities and disabilities but nowadays the main culprits are road traffic accidents and degenerative arthritis. It is said if there is birth, then there is development, disease, degeneration and death. Hence, degeneration of joints are the natural phenomenon. In addition to that the obesity, diabetes, hypertension and habits of smoking and alcohol are exemplifying the process of degeneration.India Book Record Holder Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Gaurav Sanjay emphasized that change in life style and fast paced urban life are causing physical and mental diseases. Therefore, a balanced diet, regular daily physical exercises, adequate sleep are necessary for a healthy and a happy life. Dr. Gaurav Sanjay told that deformity and degeneration of the joints is a physiological problem which is presents with pain, swelling and deformities of the joints. If ordinary pain killer, heat and exercise are not effective then the option of surgery should be considered. The results of surgery are acceptable and cost effective.