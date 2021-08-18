Viral Hepatitis A Social Problem, Physicians Contribution Important To Eradicate It: Director AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS Rishikesh said that viral hepatitis is a social problem and the contribution of physicians is important to eradicate it. To diagnose the disease, it is necessary to make people aware of vaccination and motivate them to adopt cleanliness.

Physicians doctors from different districts of Uttarakhand are participating in this workshop which will last for the next three days. Addressing the workshop, Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that a large number of people are suffering from hepatitis in the country. Physicians doctors have a special importance in the diagnosis of this disease. He said that to prevent this, people would have to be specially made aware on consuming clean drinking water and maintaining cleanliness. He expressed hope that after the training program organized at AIIMS, doctors coming from different districts of the state would be able to give proper and better treatment to the patients of viral hepatitis.

In the workshop, many information related to National Viral Hepatitis Control was given to the participating doctors by the trainers. Nodal Officer Dr. Mayank Badola informed about the ongoing activities under the above program in the state. He called for special attention towards cleanliness in the prevention of Hepatitis A and E.

Dr. Ajit Singh Bhadauria spoke about the level of viral hepatitis in the world, country and Uttrakhand state, prevention of viral hepatitis and hepatitis B vaccine. Dr. Pooja Bhadauria told how the hepatitis virus affects the structure of the liver. Physician Dr. N. S. Bisht explane the causes and symptoms of viral hepatitis.

In the training program Dr. Harish Chandra from Almora, Dr. Chandramohan Singh from Bageshwar, Dr. Amit Jain from Chamoli, Dr. Amit Gupta from Champawat, Dr. Mahesh Pal from Pauri Garhwal, Dr. Sandeep Tandon from Haridwar, Dr. Sanjay Tiwari from Rudraprayag, Dr. Sunita Kumari from Tehri and Dr. Subeg Singh from Uttarkashi also present.