Uttarkhand Assembly Polls: Postal Ballot Facility Made Available For Mediapersons In Dehradun

On the instructions of Election Commission of India (ECI), the postal ballot facility has been made available for media persons in Dehradun district ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls scheduled for February this year.This facility will be available to mediapersons who are autorised by ECI for election coverage and hence, would face difficulties in exercising their voting rights from their respective constituencies. On the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Director-General (Information), Dehradun had instructed the concerned authorities to provide postal ballot facilities for the ECI authorised mediapersons to exercise their voting rights. Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. —ANI