Uttarakhand's daughter hoists tricolor on Europe's highest peak

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Sheetal Raj, a resident of Salmora village near Pithoragarh district headquarters of Kumaon division, has registered another record in her name. Sheetal hoisted the Indian flag on Mount Elbrus on 15th August at 1:5 pm. Sheetal and three other members of her team, Tarun, Tapan and Jigmat, hoisted the tricolor on Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe, in the afternoon of the independence day.

Sheetal belongs to a very simple family. She got her first opportunity to step into the field of mountaineering as an NCC cadet. In the year 2013, Sheetal started taking mountaineering training at the age of 16.

Sheetal did an advanced course in mountaineering in 2015 from the 'Himalayan Institute of Mountaineering' Darjeeling. Sheetal, who conquered various inaccessible peaks, has also conquered Everest at the age of 24. Apart from this, Sheetal has also made the record of conquering the world's third highest peak Kangchenjunga (8586 meters) at the youngest age. She was only 22 years old when she conquered Kangchenjunga.

Sheetal has also conquered the Rudragaira (5950 m, in 2014, Deotibba 6001 m in 2015), Trishul (7120 m, in 2015) and Satopanth (7075 m, in 2017) etc.

Sheetal had practised intensively in the Panchachuli mountain ranges of Pithoragarh. She also practised mountaineering in Ladakh. By conquering Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe, Sheetal has made the state of Uttarakhand proud again. Sheetal has been describing Chandraprabha Aitwal and Lavraj Dharamshaktu as her inspiration.

On 12 August this week, Uttarakhand SDRF constable Rajendra Nath also hoisted the tricolor on Mount Elbrus. Constable Rajendra Nath is the first policeman in the state to hoist the tricolor on Mount Elbrus.