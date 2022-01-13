Uttarakhand Polls: Congress Leaders Who Don't Get Tickets Likely To Be Accommodated In Organization Post

The Congress screening committee for Uttrakhand assembly polls is in the process of finalising its recommendations and "there is agreement" on names for about 50 of 70 seats in the state assembly, sources said.They said that about 800 candidates have sought tickets and some of those who are not able to get ticket will be accomodated in organisation posts later.The sources said there are about 10 applicants for every seat. "It is not possible to give tickets to each of them. So a proposal will be given to the party leadership that candidates who will not get the tickets and are capable and have worked hard should be accommodated in the party organisation posts," a source said.They said there wil be organisation changes after the polls and a few district presidents are also likely to be changed.According to the sources, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat who fought last elections in 2017 from two assembly seats - Kichha and Haridwar Rural - is likely to contest from one seat.Sumit Haridesh, the son of senior Uttrakhand Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in State Assembly Indira Haridesh who passed away last year, is aspiring for a ticket from Haldwani.According to sources, the party may give him preference for the ticket.The final Congress screening committee meeting for Uttrakhand will be held on Thursday. This will be followed by a meeting of Central Election Committee.Harish Rawat had told ANI earlier that the first list of candidates will be out in a week. Congress has removed former state party chief Kishore Upadhayay from all positions for "hobnobbing with BJP" and other parties despite multiple warnings.Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. —ANI