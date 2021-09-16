Uttarakhand Police Starts 'Operation Smile' To Find Missing People

Uttarakhand Police has started 'Operation Smile' within the state for the search of missing people in the state.As per the police, the campaign will run from September 15 to October 14 this year.All the possible places of the state where the chances of missing the missing are high, such as shelter homes, dhabas, factories, bus stands, linestations, religious places, Ashrams etc. will be searched. Police teams are also searching for the missing from their district as well as other districts and states.Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that Operation Smile is being run in the state since 2015. So far, this campaign has been launched 10 times."Special teams have been formed in every district," said the DGP.Under Operation Smile, he informed that 2,183 people have been found, out of which 100 men, 207 women and 1,876 children. In the campaign, 1 Additional Superintendent of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police has been appointed as the nodal officer at the district level. Four teams, consisting of 1 Sub Inspector and 4 Constable each will be formed in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. Out of these, a team has been constituted as the Anti Human Trafficking Unit.The campaign will be run by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit in the remaining districts. A team of 1 Sub Inspector and 4 Constables has also been formed in the Railways.A woman police personnel has also been compulsorily appointed for interrogation of missing/recovered children and women in each search team. 1 Legal (Prosecution Officer) and 1 Technical Team (DCRB) will assist each team. The cooperation of other related departments/institutions will also be taken in the said campaign. —ANI