Uttarakhand Govt To Initiate Action Against Officers Who Are Yet To Accept Transfer Orders

Uttarakhand government on Monday ordered the state's personnel department to initiate disciplinary action against the officers who are yet to comply with transfer orders issued on September 4.In a letter to the Secretary of Personnel Department, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said, "Immediately initiate departmental action for indiscipline and violation of conduct rules against the officers who have not yet complied with the transfer order of the Personnel Department dated September 4."He also ordered verification of medical certificates of transferred officers who applied for medical leaves.In the case of forged certificates, Sandhu asked the medical board of the state to initiate an inquiry against the doctors who issued them."Get the medical certificates of the transferred officers who have applied for medical leave tested and verified by the medical board. If a fake medical certificate has been issued by a doctor, then write to the medical department to take disciplinary action against that doctor," the Chief Secretary added. Uttarakhand Personnel Department issued several transfer orders on September 4, but many officers have not accepted the order yet. —ANI