Uttarakhand Govt Orders To Fill Constables, Inspector Posts In Police Department

Uttarakhand government has given permission to fill vacancies on 1521 posts of constables and 197 posts of inspectors in the police department on Saturday."According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions, the government has given permission to fill 1521 posts of constables and 197 posts of inspectors in the police department," the CMO, Uttarakhand tweeted in Hindi from its official account."In this regard, orders have been given to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission to issue the Uttarakhand Police Recruitment release at the earliest," the tweet said. —ANI