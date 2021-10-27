Uttarakhand Cop Held In Graft Case Posted To Anti-Human Trafficking Cell

A sub-inspector arrested earlier this year by the CBI in a bribery case has been posted to the anti-human trafficking cell of the Uttarakhand Police here. Hemant Khanduri was arrested from Chandigarh after being caught taking bribe by the apex investigation agency. When asked how a tainted policeman involved in a graft case was transferred to the anti-human trafficking cell, Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri said his suspension was revoked by his predecessor."He had been reinstated already and was sitting idle despite drawing his full pay. I thought why shouldn"t he be put to work when he is taking full salary," the SSP told PTI.Though granted bail in the graft case, the sub-inspector had been put under suspension and attached with the police lines. However, the SSP said in view of the pending corruption case against the SI, he has not been given any field duty. —PTI