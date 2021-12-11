Uttarakhand CM Warns Of Strict Action Against Objectionable Comments About Late Defence Personnel On Social Media

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday warned of strict action against anyone who makes any objectionable comment about any late defence personnel on social media or otherwise.Speaking to reporters here, Dhami said, "Respect for our soldiers is topmost for us. Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will always be Uttarakhand's pride. If any miscreant makes any objectionable comment about any late defence personnel on social media or otherwise, our government will take stringent legal action against them."Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also warned "people with perverted minds" who have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. "Offensive tweets and social media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our police officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders," Bommai tweeted.Bommai also said that the police chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements.An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder. Bodies of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. Gen Rawat was cremated with full military honours. —ANI