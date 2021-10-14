Uttarakhand CM Pays Tribute To Deceased Soldier

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday placed a wreath on the body of Army jawan Sonit Kumar Saini, who died while performing his duties recently in Guwahati. Dhami arrived at Saini"s home in Dhanauri village near Roorkee to pay tribute to the fallen soldier and assured his family of all help from the state government. Cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand and MLA Pradip Batra also paid homage and laid a wreath on the soldier"s body. —PTI