UP Floods: CM Adityanath Says State Govt Stands With All Citizens

With parts of Uttar Pradesh grappling with floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the life of every citizen is very valuable and his government stands with all people of the state.Addressing a gathering at Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that the flood-affected people are being provided with ration."Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and state government and the local administration are working for the affected people," Adityanath said.Over 300 villages in the Gorakhpur district is affected by the flood."The life of every citizen is very valuable and the government stands with all citizens. The flood-affected people are being given 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, salt, wheat flour, spices, edible oil and other necessary things. The provision of fodder has also been made for animals," Adityanath said."The flood-affected families are being provided ration and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) as they are vulnerable to ailments such as dehydration and diarrhoea due to flooding," he added.He further said that snake venom antidote and anti-rabies vaccines are being supplied to the flooded areas.Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. —ANI