U'khand to participate in IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition for North from Nov 15

· 35 participants from Uttarakhand will showcase their skills in the two-day competition

· After competing in over 45 skills, the winners will enter IndiaSkills Nationals scheduled in December 2021

· The competition provides a gateway to youth to participate in WorldSkills International, an equivalent of Olympics in skills, to be held at Shanghai in 2022

Dehradun (The Hawk): National Skill Development Corporation, a public private partnership (PPP) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship announced that Chandigarh will host IndiaSkills 2021 Northern Regional Competition from November 15 to 18, gathering more than 450 participants from eight states/union territories—Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. From Uttarakhand, 35 students will showcase their skills in the Competition. IndiaSkills is the country’s biggest skill competition that provides the youth a unique platform to showcase their skills, prepares and gives them an opportunity to participate in the WorldSkills International Competition, empowering them and making them employable for life.

The announcement of IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition – North was made by Dr. Anant Prakash Pandey, Director General, Foreign Cooperation and Mission Director, Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM), Government of Haryana at the pre-event press conference today. Eminent dignitaries—Manjit Singh, Regional Director, Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Government of India, Narinder Singh, Principal Scientist and Principal, Indo-Swiss Training Center, CSIR-CSIO, Govt of India, Monica Sood, Technical Director, Orane International, and Jaikant Singh, Senior Head, WorldSkills India, also graced the event.

The young participants, aged between 19-24 years, will compete in over 45 skills including painting and decorating, mobile robotics, patisserie and confectionery, health and social care, automobile technology, plumbing and heating, beauty therapy, renewable energy, concrete construction work, cyber security, welding, among others. The competitions will be held at 14 partner institutions at Chandigarh (12), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Uttar Pradesh (1) – refer to Annexure 1.

The opening ceremony of the competition will be held on November 15 at Inderdhanush Auditorium, Sector - 5, Panchkula (Haryana). The winners of this competition will be felicitated at the closing ceremony on 18 November at the same venue. This will give the winners of Regional Competition an opportunity to exhibit their skills at IndiaSkills Nationals that is scheduled for December 2021. Following this, the winners of IndiaSkills Nationals will represent the country at the WorldSkills International Competition to be held in Shanghai, China from 12 to 17 October 2022.

Jaikant Singh said, “NSDC has undertaken several skilling initiatives that are steps towards realising the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making India the skill capital of the world. I am enthused to witness the talent and potential in young people coming from different parts of North India, who are ready to showcase their skills in more than 45 categories. The exposure to international standards of skilling and world-class training will polish their skills and fuel personal growth. I wish good luck to all the participants and may you continue to contribute towards the vision of ‘Self-reliant Bharat.”

Participants for regionals have been selected through competitions organised at the district/cluster and state levels in August-September, which recorded over 250,000 registrations. This year, IndiaSkills Regional Competitions will bring together 1,500 participants from 30 states/union territories across four regions. Patna and Gandhinagar successfully completed the Eastern and Western chapters of IndiaSkills Regionals. Chandigarh is ready to host the IndiaSkills Regional Competition – North, and it will be followed by Visakhapatnam (South). After the regionals, IndiaSkills National Competition will be conducted in December 2021 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Winners of the IndiaSkills National Competition will undergo training to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai in October 2022.

During these competitions, participants get multi-level industry training through boot camps and programs such as project-based training, industry and corporate training, exposure visits to industries, mind coaching, and personality development. NSDC, through its Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and partner institutions, trains the candidates for the competitions and for future endeavors as well.

NSDC has been leading India’s participation at the WorldSkills Competitions. WorldSkills, the gold standard for skill excellence, is a biennial event that records participation from over 80 nations. Skilled and talented youth from across the world compete on the international platform in multiple trades. In the previous edition of WorldSkills held in Kazan, Russia in 2019, India ranked 13 of 63 countries that participated in the global event. More than 1,350 candidates participated in 56 skills, and team India gave its best-ever performance by winning four medals—one gold, one silver, two bronze medals—along with 15 Medallions of Excellence.