U'khand To Be Developed Into Country's Cultural, Spiritual Capital: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the state will be developed into the country's cultural and spiritual capital.Announcing this at a ceremony held at the Tehri district headquarters, Dhami said the state government is working on a 10-year roadmap to make Uttarakhand the country's number one state.He laid the foundation stone of 12 projects worth around Rs 51 crore and inaugurated 37 projects worth around Rs 112 crore.Dhami also inaugurated Tehri Youth Club and unveiled a local product called Hilans Tulsi Tea.Cheques were also distributed among beneficiaries of the National Rural Livelihood Mission by the chief minister.Dhami said people of Tehri are fortunate as the place has tremendous potential in the tourism sector.World class consultants will be hired to transform Tehri into an ultra modern city, he said.The state government is getting constant guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Uttarakhand, he said. —PTI