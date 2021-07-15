U'khand: Haridwar Police Warns Of Action Against Those Trying To Enter The City

Two days after the Uttarakhand government's decision to cancel the Kanwar Yatra, the Haridwar Police on Wednesday asked people not to arrive in the district for the yatra, warning that those who try to enter the district, their vehicles will be confiscated and legal action shall be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act for violating the rules.A warning notice issued by the Haridwar SSP said that a 14-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from outside."Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the district will be seized; action will be taken under Disaster Mgmt Act for violation of rules," said the order."Keeping the lives of everyone on priority, we have cancelled the Kanwar Yatra. Protection of people's lives comes first for us," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami."We have stopped it in our state," said Dhami on the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow the Yatra.The Uttarakhand Government on Tuesday has decided to cancel Kanwar Yatra this year.Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva to Hindu pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples.Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister to disallow the Kanwar Yatra this year in light of the possible third COVID-19 wave. In the letter, IMA Uttarakhand State Secretary Dr Ajay Khanna expressed concerns about the crowds that may gather for the annual pilgrimage and urged Dhami not to allow devotees from outside to enter the state for the Yatra. —ANI