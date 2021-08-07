U'khand govt announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward for hockey player Vandana Katariya

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Kataria for her brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Chief Minister said that the state is proud of Uttarakhand's daughter and Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Kataria stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," informed the Chief Minister Office.

"The Chief Minister also said that soon a new and attractive sports policy would be implemented in the state. The new policy would make a provision of proper financial incentives especially for developing international level talent among our youth," the official statement read.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for each player of the Indian women's hockey team from the state and the same amount to those who ranked fourth in the Olympics events from the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that Indian women's hockey team players hailing from the state will receive Rs 50 lakh each and the government will build pucca houses at the place of their ancestral homes.

The Indian women's team played their hearts out in the Bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday but they couldn't achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close. (ANI)