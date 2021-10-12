U'khand Cong Workers Protest Rising Prices Of Petrol, Diesel; Offer Sweets To People

ongress workers in Herbertpur town in Dehradun protested in a unique way over rising prices of petrol and diesel and offered sweets to people.Several women protestors were holding banners saying, "Pehli baar petrol Rs 100 ke paar, desh wasiyo ko mila samman" (For the first time, prices of petrol crossed Rs 100. The countrymen got respect).Speaking to ANI here, Congress leader Nav Prabhat said they had gathered to protest rising fuel prices which is affecting the common man.He said the symbolic protest was to reflect the situation where "galloping fuel prices" are putting pressure on the domestic budget of every family."The protest is also to draw the attention of people who are busy making the ends meet. We are offering sweets to people and 'congratulating' them over rising fuel prices to reflect the irony of the situation."Prices of petrol and diesel rose for the seventh successive day on Tuesday. In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 104.44 per litre while the rate of diesel remained at Rs 93.17 per litre. —ANI