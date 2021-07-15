U'khand CM Seeks Administrative Sanction For Developing IDPL, Rishikesh As Special Tourism Zone

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sought the Centre's administrative approval on Thursday for a project to develop IDPL, Rishikesh as a special tourism zone.A bio-diversity park, an international convention centre, a resort, a hotel and a wellness centre are to be developed over 600 acres of land at IDPL, Rishikesh as part of the project.Dhami made the request during his meeting with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi, an official release issued here said.Thanking the Union minister for sanctioning Rs 55 crore for upgrading the facilities for pilgrims at the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples, the chief minister invited him to visit Uttarakhand.Dhami said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state government is making efforts to develop Uttarakhand as an international centre for tourism, adventure sports and religious tourism.Reddy assured the chief minister of extending all possible help to the state for the development of tourism.Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt, who is a BJP MP from Nainital, was also present at the meeting.The chief minister also called on Union Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed with him in detail rail projects in the state, including the Roorkee-Deoband, Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway lines.Dhami said the amount of Rs 296.97 crore given so far by Uttarakhand for the Roorkee-Deoband rail line project should be treated as the state's share and the rest should be funded by the railway ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government.He also requested for a broad gauge survey of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line, instead of a narrow gauge survey, in view of its strategic importance. The chief minister also sought an early sanction for the Dhampur-Kashipur via Jaspur rail line and the Corbett-Eco-Express train between Delhi and Ramnagar. —PTI