U'Khand CM Promises All Announcements Made By State Govt In Last 4 Years Will Be Fulfilled

Ahead of next year's assembly election, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday promised that all the announcements made by the state government in the last four years would be fulfilled.Addressing the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Rally' at the Ram Lila Maidan in the state's Srinagar, the chief minister announced a separate municipal corporation for the city."We are not a government to just make announcements. We will ensure that all of them see the light of day," he said."All announcements made by us over the past four years and the ones that I am going to make at this rally today will be fulfilled. Projects whose foundation stones have been laid will be inaugurated and government orders on all announcements will be issued," Dhami said.He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has taken big strides in terms of development which is well illustrated by the projects launched in the road and rail sectors.Referring to the all-weather road and the 125-km Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail line, he said work on both the projects is going on a war footing. An NIT is also being established in Srinagar for which Rs 900 crore has already been sanctioned, he said.The chief minister said the country was ruled by one family for 60 years after Independence but nothing was done to fight poverty and lack of education. Dhami said he has laid down three guiding principles of governance after taking over as the 'Mukhya Sevak' -- simplification, solution and disposal.For quick redressal of public grievances the district administrations have been authorised to deal with the problems within their jurisdiction rather than coming to Dehradun to resolve them in consultation with higher authorities, the chief minister said.He said efforts are being made to start the 'Chardham yatra' but for the time being a relief package of Rs 200 crore has been released for people whose livelihoods are connected with the pilgrimage.State BJP president Madan Kaushik said that after 2017 when the party came to power in Uttarakhand, the state's development potential has been tapped to the maximum."We have come to you to seek your blessings for an even bigger victory in 2022 than in 2017. Under the leadership of a young chief minister we must get more than 60 seats," Kaushik told the rally. The BJP had won 57 out of 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017.Dhami's cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat and Dhan Singh Rawat also attended the rally. —PTI