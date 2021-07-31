U'khand Board Of Secondary Education Declares The Class 10 And 12 Results

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) on Saturday declared results for class 10 and 12 board examinations. Students can now check their results at uaresults.nic.in. 99.56% of students have been passed the Class 12 examination and 99.09 per cent cleared Class 10 exams. The results have been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as board exams have not been held this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.Earlier, on Friday, CBSE had declared class 12 board exam results. —ANI