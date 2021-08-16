U’khand Reports 18 Fresh Covid Cases, One More Death

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 16, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,606 on Monday at 6.30 PM as 18 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,844 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 342. The state's toll further moved up to 7,371 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State surged to 6,049. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 54. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.98%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.48%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentyfive days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.10% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.79%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Bageshwar followed with 3. That apart, 2 cases each were detected in Chamoli, Nainital and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Almora, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.