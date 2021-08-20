U’khand Registers Substantial Downfall In Fresh Covid Cases, Recovery Improves

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,716 on Friday at 6.30 PM as 15 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,958 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 333. The state's toll remained static at 7,376 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,049. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 24. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State again went up to 95.99%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.54%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentynine days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.09% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.94%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. Districts Dehradun and Pithoragarh reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 1 each. That apart, 0 (Nil) cases were recorded each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 2 fresh infections were detected today—and not 0 (Nil)—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).