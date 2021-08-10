U’khand: No Greater Fluctuations In Covid Graph Today; Virtual Status Quo

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 10, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,462 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 39 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,610 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 444. The state's toll remained the same i e 7,368 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained static at 6,040. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 41. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly went up to 95.96%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.45%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% nineteen days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.18% today also vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.87%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 13 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 5 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Bageshwar and Champawat, 2 each in Almora, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag, 1 Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.