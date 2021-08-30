U’khand: New nCoV Infections Continue To Outpace Recoveries, 1 More Dies

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 30, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,948 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 38 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,159 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state shot up to 356 (357 in fact, if yesterday’s data are any guide). The state's toll went up to 7,381 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 16. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State came down to 95.98%. Moreover it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.51%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtynine days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.28% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 3.02%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 18 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 11. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Nainital, 2 each in Chamoli, Haridwar and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 3 fresh infection were detected today—and not 2—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).