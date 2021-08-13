U’khand Logs 27 Fresh Covid Infections Today, One More Death

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 13, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,553 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 27 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,735 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 401 (405 or 410 respectively if yesterday’s or the day before yesterday’s data are any guide). The state's toll surged to 7,370 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,047. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 40. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State rose to 95.97%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.46%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentytwo days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.13% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.04%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Bageshwar reported the maximum number of 7 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Chamoli and Haridwar followed with 5, 4 and 4. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 2 each in Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.